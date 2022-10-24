Seahawks Get Good News On D.K. Metcalf Injury

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said they got good news on WR D.K. Metcalf on Monday after he was ruled out of Sunday’s win against the Chargers with a knee injury.

Metcalf injured his patellar tendon but will not need surgery.

“We got a really good report this morning. He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar tendon some… It’s a great report,” he said via John Boyle.

Carroll added they don’t know how much time Metcalf will miss but it sounds like he should be back at some point. The fourth-year receiver is pushing to practice this week but Carroll didn’t sound optimistic that would prove to be the case.

Seattle has a bye in Week 11, with games against the Giants, Cardinals and Buccaneers in between.

Metcalf, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

In 2022, Metcalf has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and recorded 30 receptions for 406 yards (13.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Metcalf as the news is available.