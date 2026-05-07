Seahawks Had Third-Round Grade On Rams QB Ty Simpson

The Rams made one of the more controversial picks of the draft by taking QB Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall instead of selecting someone more likely to help them win in 2026.

49ers GM John Lynch smirked after the draft when asked about the Rams’ pick, and other teams in the division might share a similar feeling.

Appearing on NFL Live, ESPN’s Brady Henderson revealed the Seahawks had a third-round grade on Simpson. He implied the team wasn’t upset at all to see one of their top rivals use a top pick on someone who isn’t likely to see the field this season.

“They had a third-round grade on Ty Simpson, and as you know, sometimes teams will kind of squirm and get nervous when a team in their division drafts a player,” Henderson said. “I can tell you, this was not the case with the Seahawks and Ty Simpson.”

“I don’t think the Seahawks were at all disappointed to see a player that’s probably not going to help [the Rams] out much this season.”

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.