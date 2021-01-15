Seahawks Have Spoken To Anthony Lynn About Offensive Coordinator Job

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has spoken with former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Pelissero adds that Lynn has yet to decide what he wants to do in 2021. However, he would be one of the top candidates for the Seahawks’ job if it’s of interest to him.

Lynn, 51, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan towards the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017. Earlier this year, they signed him to a one-year extension through 2021.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn has led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.