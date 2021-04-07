Seahawks Hosted G Cody Wichmann On A Visit

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks brought in free agent G Cody Wichmann for a visit on Wednesday.
Seattle also hosted G Danny Isidora on a visit today, so they’re clearly looking at some potential additions leading up to this year’s draft.
Wichmann, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,370,484 contract and set to make a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived coming out of the preseason.
From there, Wichmann spent a year with the Titans before signing on with the Cowboys in 2018. Dallas brought him back on a futures contract in 2019, but he was released last summer.
For his career, Wichmann has appeared in 24 games for the Rams, making 18 starts for them at guard.
