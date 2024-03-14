Seahawks Hosted LB Tyrel Dodson & DB K’Von Wallace For Visits

The Seattle Seahawks brought in free agent DB K’Von Wallace and LB Tyrel Dodson for visits on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Dodson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Dodson was on and off of their roster the last few years. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Dodson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.

Wallace, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off of waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was claimed by the Titans and finished out the season in Tennessee.

In 2023, Wallace appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and Bills, recording 89 tackles, an interception and six pass defenses.