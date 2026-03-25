Seahawks Hosted RB Najee Harris For Visit

The Seattle Seahawks hosted RB Najee Harris for a visit on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are also scheduled to host Harris for a visit.

Harris finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 3.

Harris, 28, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers last offseason.

In 2025, Harris appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 61 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also caught three passes.