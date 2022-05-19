Seahawks Hosted Veteran DB George Iloka For Workout

The Seattle Seahawks hosted DB George Iloka for a workout on Thursday, according to PFT.

Iloka tore his ACL during the 2020 season, and missed 2021 entirely.

Iloka, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He was in the third year of his five-year, $30 million contract that includes $5 million guaranteed when the Bengals elected to cut him loose during the preseason.

The Vikings later signed Iloka to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum of $790,000. After becoming a free agent in 2019, Iloka then signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Cowboys. However, Dallas released him coming out of the preseason.

Iloka wound up sitting out the 2019 season. He signed on with the Vikings’ practice squad and has been on and off of their active roster. Iloka became a free-agent following the 2020 season.

In 2020, Iloka appeared in four games for the Vikings and totaled six tackles, including one tackle for loss, and no passes defended.