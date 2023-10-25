Seahawks Signing DE Frank Clark

According to Josina Anderson, the Seahawks are hosting DE Frank Clark for a visit and he could sign a contract with the team “if all goes well.”

Ian Rapoport also confirms Seattle is signing Clark to a contract once he passes his physical.

The Chiefs were reportedly the “most likely scenario” for Clark, but he’s evidently elected to return to Seattle.

Clark, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015 out of Michigan. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Back in 2021, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

From there, Clark signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason but was cut loose in recent weeks.

In 2023, Clark has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two tackles.