Seahawks Hosting G Dillon Radunz For Visit

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Seahawks are hosting former Titans G Dillon Radunz for a free-agent visit starting Tuesday.
Radunz, 26, was a second-round pick by the Titans out of North Dakota State back in 2021. He finished up a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $6,326,873 which included a $1,961,364 signing bonus.
He made a base salary of $1.52 million in 2024 and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.
In 2024, Radunz started 15 games for the Titans at right guard.
