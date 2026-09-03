Seahawks Hosting WR Luke Floriea For Tryout

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting former Browns WR Luke Floriea for a tryout this weekend, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Floriea was a camp favorite by fans in Cleveland and was somewhat of a surprise cut.

Floriea, 25, wound up signing with the Browns as a free agent following the 2025 draft. He was later waived with an injury settlement and eventually re-signed with their practice squad before signing a futures contract in January. He was waived coming out of the preseason.

Throughout his five-year career at Kent State, Floriea appeared in 48 total games and caught 100 passes for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had four carries for 23 yards and an additional touchdown.