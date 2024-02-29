Seahawks Inform Geno Smith He’ll Be On 2024 Roster

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Seahawks have informed QB Geno Smith that he will be on their 2024 roster under his current contract.

Schultz says Smith received the commitment from Seattle’s front office.

This isn’t a big surprise based on the fact that the Seahawks recently restructured Smith’s contract and created $4.8 million of cap space for the team.

Smith was due this roster bonus on March 18.

Smith, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to make a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 15 games and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also recorded 37 rushing attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown.