Seahawks Interviewed Byron Leftwich For OC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Seattle Seahawks recently interviewed former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Seahawks’ job:

Browns TEs coach Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints OC Klint Kubiak (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins QBs coach Darrell Bevell

Seahawks QBs coach Charles London (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons TEs coach Kevin Koger (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

Leftwich interviewed for the Patriots head-coaching job before they hired Mike Vrabel.

Leftwich, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator.

He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay then opted to fire Leftwich as their offensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards and No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.