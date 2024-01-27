Seahawks Interviewing Panthers DC Ejiro Evero Second Time Saturday

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are holding a second interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head-coaching job on Saturday.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the job:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interview)

Evero, 42, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 29 in points per game, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 23 in rushing defense.