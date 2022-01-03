Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Has Sprained Knee Ligaments

According to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner sprained both his MCL and PCL in Week 17’s game against the Lions.

Rapoport says there are no long-term concerns from the injury but it is expected to keep Wagner out of Week 18, meaning his 2021 season is officially over.

Wagner, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner is entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and is scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million.

In 2021, Wagner appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 170 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.