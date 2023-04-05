Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Wants To End Career In Seattle

Veteran LB Bobby Wagner, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, said he would like to retire as a member of the Seahawks.

However, Wagner mentioned he’s hopeful to continue his career past the 2023 season: “I hope to play longer than this. But I think we’re at that point where you take it a year at a time,” via Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Wagner, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner this offseason and he returned to Seattle in recent weeks.

In 2022, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 140 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 1 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.