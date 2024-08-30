Seahawks Make Five Roster Moves, Sign OLB Tyus Bowser To PS

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed OLB Tyus Bowser and CB Faion Hicks to their practice squad.
In correspondence, the Seahawks have released T Garrett Greenfield. Seattle also waived TE Jack Westover from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
The following is the Seahawks’ updated practice squad:
- LB Michael Barrett
- DT Kyon Barrs
- S Marquise Blair
- CB Artie Burns
- T McClendon Curtis
- RB George Holani
- DE DeVere Levelston
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- S Ty Okada
- T Max Pircher (International)
- WR Cody White
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- OLB Tyus Bowser
- CB Faion Hicks
Bowser, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.
He returned to the Ravens on a four-year, $22 million contract. Bowser was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2023 when the Ravens opted to release him.
In 2022, Bowser appeared in nine games for the Ravens and recorded 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.
