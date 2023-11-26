Seahawks Make Four Moves Including Signing CB Kelvin Joseph To PS

The Seattle Seahawks announced Sunday that they’ve Seahawks signed CB Kelvin Joseph and WR Cody White to their practice squad and released OLB Levi Bell and OG Ben Brown from the unit.

Here’s the Seahawks’ updated practice squad:

Joseph, 23, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins.

Miami waived Joseph a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Joseph has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.

