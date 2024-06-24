Seahawks Make Four Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have officially signed RB Ricky Person to the roster.

Seattle also waived three players on Monday, including CB Ro Torrence, DE Rason Williams and RB TaMerik Williams. All three were rookie free agents.

Person Jr., 24, caught on with the Ravens after going undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2022 but was later waived by the team and joined the Stallions in the USFL. He played two years with the team.

In 2024, Person rushed 93 times for 293 yards (3.2 YPC) and six touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 122 yards

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.