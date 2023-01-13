Seahawks Make Four Roster Moves For Wildcard Game

The Seattle Seahawks announced four roster moves on Friday ahead of their Wildcard game against the 49ers.

The full list includes:

Seahawks signed RB Tony Jones Jr to their active roster.

to their active roster. Seahawks waived DT Isaiah Mack .

. Seahawks elevated WR Cade Johnson and LB Alexander Johnson to their active roster.

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Steelers before signing on with the Ravens. Baltimore opted to waive him last month.

The Seahawks claimed Mack off waivers.

In 2022, Mack has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.