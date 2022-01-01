Seahawks Make Six Roster Moves

The Seahawks announced six moves ahead of their game this week, including placing CB Sidney Jones on the COVID list. The team is also placing LB Jon Rhattigan on injured reserve due to an ACL injury that will require surgery.

The team also activated T Jamarco Jones from injured reserve and will elevate CB Mike Jackson, S Josh Jones, and LB Edmond Robinson.

Sidney Jones, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract this past offseason. He was then traded to Seattle in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 60 tackles, eight deflections, and no interceptions.