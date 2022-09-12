Seahawks Make Three Moves For Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve elevated LS Carson Tinker and LB Tanner Muse to their active roster for Monday’s game against the Broncos.

The Seahawks also placed OLB Alton Robinson on injured reserve.

Robinson will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated by Seattle.

Robinson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,646,344 deal that includes $351,344 guaranteed.

In 2021, Robinson appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 13 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.