Seahawks Moving On From DT Jarran Reed, Trade Possible

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are moving on from DT Jarran Reed and a trade is still possible at this time. 

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that Reed wanted a long-term deal from the Seahawks, but they were hoping to make a just a cap-related move. Rapoport explains that talks broke down and ended up in a “bad spot” which is why they’re now parting ways. 

This comes after Reed said goodbye to Seattle on Twitter. 

 

Reed, 28, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing or trading Reed would free up $8,975,000 of available cap space while creating $5 million in dead money. 

In 2020, Reed appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 38 tackles, six and a half sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on Twitter and Facebook for breaking NFL News and Rumors from all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments