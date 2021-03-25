Seahawks Moving On From DT Jarran Reed, Trade Possible

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are moving on from DT Jarran Reed and a trade is still possible at this time.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that Reed wanted a long-term deal from the Seahawks, but they were hoping to make a just a cap-related move. Rapoport explains that talks broke down and ended up in a “bad spot” which is why they’re now parting ways.

This comes after Reed said goodbye to Seattle on Twitter.

It’s been real 12s💙✌🏿 tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter — jarran reed (@jarranreed) March 25, 2021

Reed, 28, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing or trading Reed would free up $8,975,000 of available cap space while creating $5 million in dead money.

In 2020, Reed appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 38 tackles, six and a half sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.