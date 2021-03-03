Seahawks Officially Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced their 2021 coaching staff on Wednesday.

Here’s the full coaching roster:

Pete Carroll – Executive VP of Football Operations/Head Coach

Carl Smith – Associate Head Coach

Dave Canales – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator

Andre Curtis – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Andy Dickerson – Run Game Coordinator

Larry Izzo – Special Teams Coordinator

Ken Norton Jr. – Defensive Coordinator

Shane Waldron – Offensive Coordinator

Nate Carroll – Wide Receivers

Austin Davis – Quarterbacks

Aaron Curry – Defensive Assistant/LBs

Thomas Garcia – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

John Glenn – Linebackers

Clint Hurtt – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line

Brad Idzik – Quality Control-Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks

Kerry Joseph – Assistant Wide Receivers

Keli’i Kekuewa –Assistant Offensive Line

Damione Lewis – Defensive Assistant/DL

Ivan Lewis – Head Strength & Conditioning

Pat McPherson – Tight Ends

Chad Morton – Running Backs

Mark Philipp – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

DeShawn Shead – Defensive Assistant/DBs

Tracy Smith – Assistant Special Teams

Mike Solari – Offensive Line

Nick Sorensen – Secondary & Nickel Specialist

Grant Steen – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Danny van Dijk – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Jamie Yanchar – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Waldron, 41, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

This will be his first offensive coordinator job in the NFL.