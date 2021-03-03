Seahawks Officially Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced their 2021 coaching staff on Wednesday.
Here’s the full coaching roster:
- Pete Carroll – Executive VP of Football Operations/Head Coach
- Carl Smith – Associate Head Coach
- Dave Canales – Offensive Passing Game Coordinator
- Andre Curtis – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
- Andy Dickerson – Run Game Coordinator
- Larry Izzo – Special Teams Coordinator
- Ken Norton Jr. – Defensive Coordinator
- Shane Waldron – Offensive Coordinator
- Nate Carroll – Wide Receivers
- Austin Davis – Quarterbacks
- Aaron Curry – Defensive Assistant/LBs
- Thomas Garcia – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
- John Glenn – Linebackers
- Clint Hurtt – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line
- Brad Idzik – Quality Control-Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks
- Kerry Joseph – Assistant Wide Receivers
- Keli’i Kekuewa –Assistant Offensive Line
- Damione Lewis – Defensive Assistant/DL
- Ivan Lewis – Head Strength & Conditioning
- Pat McPherson – Tight Ends
- Chad Morton – Running Backs
- Mark Philipp – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
- DeShawn Shead – Defensive Assistant/DBs
- Tracy Smith – Assistant Special Teams
- Mike Solari – Offensive Line
- Nick Sorensen – Secondary & Nickel Specialist
- Grant Steen – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
- Danny van Dijk – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
- Jamie Yanchar – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Waldron, 41, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.
Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.
This will be his first offensive coordinator job in the NFL.