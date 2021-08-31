Seahawks Officially Cut 29 Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of cuts includes:

DT Robert Nkemdiche CB Damarious Randall G Jordan Simmons DT Myles Adams TE Ian Bunting T Tommy Champion S Aashari Crosswell LB Aaron Donkor G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller WR Penny Hart CB Gavin Heslop DT Jarrod Hewitt G Jared Hocker WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage C Brad Lundblade TE Tyler Mabry S Joshua Moon CB John Reid LB Jon Rhattigan WR Darece Roberson Jr. CB Will Sunderland TE Cam Sutton WR Cody Thompson WR Travis Toivonen WR Connor Wedington LB Lakiem Williams

Reid, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

The Seahawks acquired Reid for a conditional draft pick from the Texans during camp.

In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.