Seahawks Officially Cut 29 Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.
The full list of cuts includes:
- DT Robert Nkemdiche
- CB Damarious Randall
- G Jordan Simmons
- DT Myles Adams
- TE Ian Bunting
- T Tommy Champion
- S Aashari Crosswell
- LB Aaron Donkor
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- WR Penny Hart
- CB Gavin Heslop
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- G Jared Hocker
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- C Brad Lundblade
- TE Tyler Mabry
- S Joshua Moon
- CB John Reid
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- WR Darece Roberson Jr.
- CB Will Sunderland
- TE Cam Sutton
- WR Cody Thompson
- WR Travis Toivonen
- WR Connor Wedington
- LB Lakiem Williams
Reid, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.
The Seahawks acquired Reid for a conditional draft pick from the Texans during camp.
In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.
