Seahawks Officially Cut 29 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

seahawks helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. DT Robert Nkemdiche
  2. CB Damarious Randall
  3. G Jordan Simmons
  4. DT Myles Adams
  5. TE Ian Bunting
  6. T Tommy Champion
  7. S Aashari Crosswell
  8. LB Aaron Donkor
  9. G Greg Eiland
  10. WR Aaron Fuller
  11. WR Penny Hart
  12. CB Gavin Heslop
  13. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  14. G Jared Hocker
  15. WR Cade Johnson
  16. RB Josh Johnson
  17. G Pier-Olivier Lestage
  18. C Brad Lundblade
  19. TE Tyler Mabry
  20. S Joshua Moon
  21. CB John Reid
  22. LB Jon Rhattigan
  23. WR Darece Roberson Jr.
  24. CB Will Sunderland
  25. TE Cam Sutton
  26. WR Cody Thompson
  27. WR Travis Toivonen
  28. WR Connor Wedington
  29. LB Lakiem Williams

Reid, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

The Seahawks acquired Reid for a conditional draft pick from the Texans during camp.

In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply