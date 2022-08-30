Seahawks Officially Release 22 Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

The Seahawks also placed LB Tyreke Smith on injured reserve.

Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022.

The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi.

In 2022, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards.