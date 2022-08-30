Seahawks Officially Release 22 Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of cuts includes:
- CB Justin Coleman
- WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- S Marquise Blair
- LB Joel Dublanko
- QB Jacob Eason
- T Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- WR Cade Johnson
- LB Vi Jones
- WR Kevin Kassis
- TE Tyler Mabry
- WR Bo Melton
- LB Tanner Muse
- S Scott Nelson
- T Liam Ryan
- C Dakoda Shepley
- WR Freddie Swain
- RB Darwin Thompson
- LB Lakiem Williams
- S Deontai Wiliams
- RB Josh Johnson (Injured)
The Seahawks also placed LB Tyreke Smith on injured reserve.
Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022.
The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi.
In 2022, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards.
