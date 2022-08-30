Seahawks Officially Release 22 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Seahawks Helmet The full list of cuts includes:

  1. CB Justin Coleman
  2. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
  3. S Marquise Blair
  4. LB Joel Dublanko
  5. QB Jacob Eason
  6. T Greg Eiland
  7. WR Aaron Fuller
  8. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  9. WR Cade Johnson
  10. LB Vi Jones
  11. WR Kevin Kassis
  12. TE Tyler Mabry
  13. WR Bo Melton
  14. LB Tanner Muse
  15. S Scott Nelson
  16. T Liam Ryan
  17. C Dakoda Shepley
  18. WR Freddie Swain
  19. RB Darwin Thompson
  20. LB Lakiem Williams
  21. S Deontai Wiliams
  22. RB Josh Johnson (Injured)

The Seahawks also placed LB Tyreke Smith on injured reserve.

Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022. 

The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi.

In 2022, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply