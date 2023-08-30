Seahawks Officially Sign 15 Players To PS

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 15 players to their practice squad following roster cuts.
The full list includes:
- QB Holton Ahlers
- OLB Levi Bell
- CB Lance Boykin
- CB Artie Burns
- T Greg Eiland
- NT Matthew Gotel
- C Joey Hunt
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Bryant Koback
- WR Matt Landers
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- S Ty Okada
- RB SaRodorick Thompson
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
Burns, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.
Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.
From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal before releasing him recently.
In 2022, Burns appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He did not record any statistics.
