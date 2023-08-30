Seahawks Officially Sign 15 Players To PS

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 15 players to their practice squad following roster cuts. 

Seahawks Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. QB Holton Ahlers
  2. OLB Levi Bell
  3. CB Lance Boykin
  4. CB Artie Burns
  5. T Greg Eiland
  6. NT Matthew Gotel
  7. C Joey Hunt
  8. WR Cade Johnson
  9. RB Bryant Koback
  10. WR Matt Landers
  11. TE Tyler Mabry
  12. LB Patrick O’Connell
  13. S Ty Okada
  14. RB SaRodorick Thompson
  15. WR Easop Winston Jr.

Burns, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract. 

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021. 

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal before releasing him recently. 

In 2022, Burns appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He did not record any statistics.

