Seahawks Officially Sign 15 Players To PS

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 15 players to their practice squad following roster cuts.

The full list includes:

QB Holton Ahlers OLB Levi Bell CB Lance Boykin CB Artie Burns T Greg Eiland NT Matthew Gotel C Joey Hunt WR Cade Johnson RB Bryant Koback WR Matt Landers TE Tyler Mabry LB Patrick O’Connell S Ty Okada RB SaRodorick Thompson WR Easop Winston Jr.

Burns, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal before releasing him recently.

In 2022, Burns appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He did not record any statistics.