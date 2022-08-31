Seahawks Officially Sign DB Justin Coleman, Place DL L.J. Collier on IR

The Seattle Seahawks have officially signed DB Justin Coleman. In a corresponding move, the team placed DL L.J. Collier on injured reserve, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Collier, 26, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus.

Seattle declined Collier’s fifth-year option in May, making him a potential free-agent in 2023.

In 2021, L.J. Collier appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded eight tackles, including one tackle for loss no sacks and a pass deflection.