Seahawks Officially Sign LB Chazz Surratt Among Six Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have officially signed LB Chazz Surratt to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have waived S D’Anthony Bell.

Additionally, the Seahawks have signed LB Chris Paul Jr. and WR Courtney Jackson to the practice squad, and waived RB Anthony Tyus III and OLB Jalen Gaines from the practice squad.

Surratt, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $5,015,094 that included a $1,007,341 signing bonus, but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts in 2022.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad and was brought back on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Surratt signed with the 49ers back in May but was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Surratt appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 28 total tackles and two tackles for loss.