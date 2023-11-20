Seahawks Open Up DB Coby Bryant’s 21-Day Practice Window

The Seattle Seahawks have announced they’ve opened up DB Coby Bryant‘s 21-day practice window and have designated him to return to practice.
Bryant landed on injured reserve back in October with a toe injury.
Bryant, 24, was a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s in the second year for a four-year, $4,467,808 million rookie contract that includes $807,808 fully guaranteed.
In 2023, Bryant has appeared in and started two games for the Seahawks. He has 11 total tackles on the year.
