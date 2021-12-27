Seahawks Place DL L.J. Collier On COVID-19 List, Activate TE Ryan Izzo

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve placed DE L.J. Collier on the COVID-19 list and activated practice squad TE Ryan Izzo from the list.

L.J. Collier

Collier, 26, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.  

Collier is in the third year of a four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for Seattle to decide on in 2022. 

In 2021, L.J. Collier has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded seven tackles, no sacks and a pass deflection.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply