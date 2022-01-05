Seahawks Place DT Al Woods On COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have placed DT Al Woods on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Seattle also placed practice squad DT Myles Adams on the COVID-19 list.
The @Seahawks added one player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. https://t.co/IlDF9vC92d
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 5, 2022
Woods, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.
Woods has played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.
The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract last year, but he opted out of the 2020 season. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal back in March.
In 2021, Woods has appeared in 16 games and recorded 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!