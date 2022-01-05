Seahawks Place DT Al Woods On COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have placed DT Al Woods on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Seattle also placed practice squad DT Myles Adams on the COVID-19 list.

The @Seahawks added one player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. https://t.co/IlDF9vC92d — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 5, 2022

Woods, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.

Woods has played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract last year, but he opted out of the 2020 season. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal back in March.

In 2021, Woods has appeared in 16 games and recorded 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.