Seahawks Place LB Jordyn Brooks On IR, Make Three Other Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that they have placed LB Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve and elevated TE Tyler Mabry from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Seattle also signed CB Chris Steele and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad following successful workouts.

The @Seahawks made four roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/OruwwhwAC4 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 4, 2023

Brooks was expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in Week 17. Torn ACLs can take nine to 12 months to rehab, so the timing means this injury will affect Brooks in the 2023 season as well.

Brooks, 25, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Seahawks to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Brooks has appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 161 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.