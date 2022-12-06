Seahawks Place S Josh Jones On IR Among Other Moves

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Seattle Seahawks placed S Josh Jones on injured reserve on Tuesday.

In addition to the previously reported move of signing RB Wayne Gallman, Seattle released DT Jarrod Hewitt from their practice squad.

Jones will miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return.

Jones, 28, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville re-signed Jones as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 only to release him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Colts for a while, then had a stint with the Seahawks to end the season. Seattle re-signed him for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 27 total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.