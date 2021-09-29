Seahawks Place TE Gerald Everett On COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have placed TE Gerald Everett on their COVID-19 list.

Seattle also designated TE Colby Parkinson and OT Cedric Ogbuehi to return from injured reserve and signed TE Ryan Izzo to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Everett, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6 million contract last season and signed on with the Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent.

Seattle signed him to a one-year, $6 million deal.

In 2021, Everett has appeared in three games and recorded eight receptions for 77 yards (9.6 YPC) and one touchdown.