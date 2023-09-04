Seahawks Place WR Dareke Young On IR, Sign G Ben Brown From PS

The Seahawks announced on Monday that they are placing WR Dareke Young on injured reserve and signing G Ben Brown from their practice squad.

Young, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks out of Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.76 million in May of that year and made the team’s 53-man roster. He will now miss the first four games of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Young appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 24 yards.

