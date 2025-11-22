Seahawks Place WR Tory Horton On IR, Call Up Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that they’ve placed rookie WR Tory Horton on injured reserve and elevated linebackers Patrick O’Connell and Jamie Sheriff to their active roster.

Horton will miss at least the next four games for the regular season while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Horton, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Seahawks with the No. 166 overall pick. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.6 million contract.

In 2025, Horton has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and caught 13 passes for 161 yards and five touchdowns.