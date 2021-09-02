Seahawks Placing OT Cedric Ogbuehi On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are placing OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve.

This knocks the veteran out until at least Week 4, when he will be eligible to come off the list.

Ogbuehi, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year and brought him back again in 2021.

In 2020, Ogbuehi appeared in eight games for the Seahawks, making five starts for them.