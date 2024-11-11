Seahawks Plan To Cut LB Tyrel Dodson

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks plan to release veteran LB Tyrel Dodson.

He was one of their notable free agent signings this past offseason and had started all nine games so far.

However, it’s clear HC Mike Macdonald is not happy with the play of his defense and specifically with how the linebackers have played. Seattle traded away LB Jerome Baker before the deadline and moving on from Dodson means both of the Seahawks’ Week 1 starters at linebacker have been jettisoned.

Dodson will probably be replaced by either fourth-round LB Tyrice Knight or LB Drake Thomas, the latter of whom has primarily been a special teamer.

Dodson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he served a six-game suspension for domestic violence.

Dodson bounced on and off of the Bills’ roster the last few years. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year, $4.26 million deal with the Seahawks.

In 2024, Dodson has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 71 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and two pass defenses.