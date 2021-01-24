Seahawks Plan To Interview Bills QB Coach Ken Dorsey For Offensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks want to interview Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Schefter adds the Seahawks have spoken with Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron and Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi for the position as well.

This is one of the more important offensive coordinator vacancies available this year and it appears Seattle is taking their time and conducting a thorough search.

Dorsey, 39, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

He was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QB coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.