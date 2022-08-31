Seahawks Planning To Re-Sign CB Justin Coleman

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are planning to re-sign veteran CB Justin Coleman.

Coleman, 28, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2015. However, he was unfortunately placed on waivers at end of the preseason.

Coleman bounced around between the Patriots and Seahawks at the start of the 2015 season but later returned to New England and spent two years with them. The Patriots re-signed Coleman as an exclusive rights-free agent before trading him to the Seahawks for a late-round pick at the start of the 2017 season.

Coleman re-signed with the Seahawks in 2018 as a restricted free agent under the second-round tender before later agreeing to a four-year deal worth $36 million with the Lions in 2019.

He was cut after two seasons and caught on with the Dolphins last season, before signing back with Seattle on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Coleman appeared in 16 games for Miami and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and three pass defenses.