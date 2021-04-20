Seahawks Re-Sign G Kyle Fuller

The Seahawks re-signed G Kyle Fuller to an exclusive rights contract on Tuesday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Fuller, 27, was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2014 draft by the Texans. After Fuller spent four years with Houston, Washington claimed him off of waivers in December of 2018.

Fuller caught on with the Dolphins in 2019 but was cut coming out of camp. He signed on to the Seahawks practice squad in September and was activated from the practice squad in December.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in nine games for Seattle, starting in one game.