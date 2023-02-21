Seahawks Re-Sign G Phil Haynes To One-Year Deal

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed G Phil Haynes to a one-year extension.

He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March. Although he started just three games this past season, he played in more than half the snaps and was basically a co-starter at guard.

Haynes, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He just finished playing out his original rookie deal, which was a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

The Seahawks waived Haynes ahead of the 2021 season, eventually bringing him back to the active roster. He returned on an original round tender as a restricted free agent for $2.54 million in 2022.

In 2022, Haynes appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and made three starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 56 guard out of 77 qualifying players.