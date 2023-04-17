Seahawks Re-Sign Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Seahawks have officially re-signed DT Myles Adams, CB Michael Jackson and LB Jon Rhattigan.

All three were exclusive rights free agents who had been tendered by Seattle.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the

minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Jackson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Dallas re-signed Jackson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in October. He was traded from Detroit to New England for a conditional pick in 2020 before being waived. He returned to the Patriots practice squad.

Jackson was waived again by New England coming out of the preseason in 2021 and signed with the Seahawks practice squad this time. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 12 pass deflections.

Rhattigan, 24, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of the Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Rhattigan appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery.