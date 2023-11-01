Seahawks Re-Sign WR Cody Thompson To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.

He was just waived yesterday and cleared waivers today.

Thompson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo following the 2019 NFL Draft. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Kansas City later signed Thompson to their practice squad before releasing him in October. He had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ taxi squad before the Bengals added him to their practice squad in November.

Cincinnati cut Thompson in January and he quickly returned to the Seahawks. Seattle signed him to a futures deal for the 2020 season. He’s been with the team ever since, spending most of the season on the practice squad and signing futures deals each of the past two seasons.

Seattle re-signed Thompson as a free agent in April. He’s been back and forth between the practice squad and active roster this year.

In 2023, Thompson has appeared in six games for the Seahawks and caught his only target for 10 yards.