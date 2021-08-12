Seahawks Re-Sign WR Darece Roberson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are re-signing WR Darece Roberson on Thursday.

This comes after Seattle elected to waive Roberson earlier this week.

Roberson, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Wayne State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals this past April.

However, Roberson lasted just over a month in Arizona before he was waived. He signed with the Seahawks back in July.

During his four-year college career at Wayne State, Roberson appeared in 43 games and rushed for 134 yards on 11 carries to go along with 92 receptions for 1,767 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.