Seahawks Re-Signing CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Per Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are re-signing CB Shemar Jean-Charles to a one-year deal.

Jean-Charles signed a one-year deal with Seattle exactly 364 days ago and will suit up for the defending Super Bowl champions again in 2026.

Jean-Charles, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million, including a $240,000 signing bonus.

Green Bay waived him coming out of the preseason in the third year of that deal, and he caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad. San Francisco let him go, and he caught on with the Saints.

New Orleans re-signed him, and he was on and off the roster before joining the Seahawks for 2025, yet he did not appear in a game for the team.

In 2024, Jean-Charles appeared in nine games for the Saints and recorded 14 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.