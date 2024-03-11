Seahawks Re-Signing DL Leonard Williams

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that the Seahawks are re-signing DL Leonard Williams.

Williams will sign a three-year contract worth $64.5 million, according to Schultz.

The Seahawks made it clear that Williams was a priority for them this offseason and it looks like they were able to set up and close the deal.

Williams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again in 2021 before signing a three-year, $63 million extension with the Giants.

Williams was traded to the Seahawks last year and made a a base salary of $18 million for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 18 games for the Giants and Seahawks and recorded 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass deflection.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.