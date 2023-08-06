Seahawks Re-Signing DT Roderick Perry

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are signing DT Roderick Perry to the roster.

It’s his second stint on the roster after Seattle let him go a few days ago. He had a workout with the Dolphins in that time.

Perry, 24, went undrafted out of Illinois before catching on with the Browns. He later signed a rookie contract with Cleveland before being waived later on in the season.

The Seahawks signed Perry to a contract heading into training camp but cut him shortly afterward.

In 2022, Perry appeared in two games for the Browns and recorded two tackles.

During his two years at Illinois, Perry played in 16 games and recorded 42 tackles and four sacks.