Seahawks Re-Signing LB Bobby Wagner To One-Year, $7M Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks are re-signing LB Bobby Wagner to a one-year contract worth $7 million.

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs first reported the news:

According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense! Reported by @qdiggs6 12’s rejoice!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 25, 2023

There was some talk about Wagner possibly joining the Cowboys this offseason, but they went in a different direction, which left a return to Seattle as a strong possibility.

Wagner, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 140 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 1 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.