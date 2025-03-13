Seahawks Re-Signing LB Josh Ross

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are re-signing LB Josh Ross to a one-year deal.

Seattle previously declined to tender Ross a qualifying offer but elected to bring him back on a different deal instead.

Ross, 25, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2022. He bounced on and off Baltimore’s practice squad in 2023 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2024.

He returned to Baltimore’s practice squad but was cut loose during the season and claimed by the Seahawks, where he finished out the year.

In 2024, Ross appeared in seven games for the Ravens and 10 games for the Seahawks. He recorded nine total tackles.